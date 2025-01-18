Champions Trophy: Why Gill picked as Rohit's deputy over Bumrah and Hardik?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar hosted a press conference at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, announcing India’s squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The announcement addressed two major questions: Will Rohit continue as India’s skipper, and who will be appointed as his deputy in ODI cricket? While Rohit will continue to lead the side, youngster Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for the Men in Blue’s ODI squad. The decision came as a surprise to many, as Hardik Pandya or Jasprit Bumrah were widely expected to take up the role, according to recent media reports.

It’s not a change, says Agarkar

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed questions regarding Shubman Gill’s appointment as vice-captain, stating that it is not a change since Gill was also the vice-captain during India’s last ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2024. He added that the decision was made after consulting the dressing room, and the response was positive.

Agarkar highlighted Gill’s leadership experience at the domestic level and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as factors that contributed to this decision.

Also Read

Reason behind Bumrah and Hardik being overlooked

While neither Agarkar nor Rohit elaborated on why Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were overlooked for the role, their fitness concerns might have played a part. Both players are prone to injuries and have spent significant time on the sidelines in recent years. The BCCI may have considered Gill a safer option as Rohit’s deputy to avoid putting additional strain on the two star players and ensure their long-term availability for the team.

Gill’s record as vice-captain

Agarkar noted that Shubman Gill served as vice-captain during the 2024 ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the series was not one to remember for Gill, as India lost 0-2, marking their first ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka in 27 years.