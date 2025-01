GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 3.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 135.88 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 3.09% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 135.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 154.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.135.88154.966.776.2810.239.819.048.696.676.47

