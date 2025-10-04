Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
RBL Bank reported 8% jump in total deposits to Rs 1,16,665 crore as on 30th September 2025 comapred with Rs 1,07,959 crore as on 30th September 2024.

On a sequential basis, the banks deposits rose 3% from Rs 1,12,734 crore as on 30th June 2025.

Gross advances jumped 14% to Rs 1,02,350 crore as on 30th September 2025 as compared with Rs 89,766 crore as on 30th September 2024.

CASA stood at Rs 37,169 crore as on 3th September 2025, registering the growth of 3% as compared with Rs 36,224 crore as on 30th September 2024. CASA ratio stood at 31.9% as on 30th September 2025 as against 33.6% as on 30th September 2024.

LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) was at 127% as on 30th September 2025 compared with 129% as on 30th September 2024.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations. As of 30 June 2025, the bank has 2,036 total touchpoints of which 562 are bank branches and 1,474 business correspondent branches. Of 1,474 BC branches, 297 are banking outlets.

The scrip advanced 0.22% to settle at Rs 275.85 on Friday, 3 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

