MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

MTAR Technologies Ltd surged 12.03% to Rs 2114.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26572 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd soared 11.43% to Rs 3268.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6990 shares in the past one month. C.E. Info Systems Ltd spiked 5.78% to Rs 1889.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10206 shares in the past one month. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd gained 5.76% to Rs 1048.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.