Prestige Group launches residential project in Dahisar-Mira Road, Mumbai

Prestige Group has announced the launch of its latest residential development Prestige Garden Trails located in the fast-growing Dahisar-Mira Road corridor at Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

Spanning across 5.2 acres, the project offers a total carpet area of approximately 1 million sq. ft., comprising 1,324 residential units designed to meet the evolving aspirations of homebuyers. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, Prestige Garden Trails represents the Group's continued commitment to delivering high-quality homes that blend functionality, design, and affordability.

Strategically positioned at the confluence of Dahisar and Mira Road just two minutes walk from the upcoming Metro station, the development enjoys excellent connectivity to major employment hubs through the Western Express Highway, Metro Line 9, and upcoming infrastructure upgrades. The project is set around a well-planned urban ecosystem with access to schools, hospitals, retail, and social infrastructure, offering residents a complete lifestyle experience.