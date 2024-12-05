RDB Realty jumps after board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

RDB Realty & Infrastructure rallied 4.29% to Rs 558 after the company's broad approved stocks split of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 1 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up.

The stock split/ sub division will be subject to approval of members of the company.

The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/stock split of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of members of the company.

Meanwhile, the company informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name of the company from RDB Realty & Infrastructure to RDB Infrastructure and Power with effect from 4 December, 2024.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure is engaged in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities.

The companys standalone net profit surged 112.5% to Rs 1.70 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 0.80 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 112.84% YoY to Rs 32.48 crore in Q2 FY25.

