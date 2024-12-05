Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Realty jumps after board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

RDB Realty jumps after board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RDB Realty & Infrastructure rallied 4.29% to Rs 558 after the company's broad approved stocks split of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 1 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up.

The stock split/ sub division will be subject to approval of members of the company.

The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/stock split of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of members of the company.

Meanwhile, the company informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name of the company from RDB Realty & Infrastructure to RDB Infrastructure and Power with effect from 4 December, 2024.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure is engaged in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities.

The companys standalone net profit surged 112.5% to Rs 1.70 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 0.80 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 112.84% YoY to Rs 32.48 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's highs; Sensex jumps 700 pts to 81,650; Nifty above 24,650

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: 'Sena MLAs won't accept any role if Shinde isn't Dy CM'

Star Agriwarehousing files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 450 cr

Rising costs squeeze intermediaries out of Russian oil trade with India

Fairfax India to get addl 10% stake in Bengaluru airport operator BIAL

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story