Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India soars 1.12%

Bank of India soars 1.12%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 119.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 17.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.28% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 119.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 24589.05. The Sensex is at 81410.01, up 0.56%. Bank of India has risen around 4.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7134.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 119.79, up 1.14% on the day. Bank of India is up 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 17.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.28% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's highs; Sensex jumps 700 pts to 81,650; Nifty above 24,650

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: 'Sena MLAs won't accept any role if Shinde isn't Dy CM'

Star Agriwarehousing files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 450 cr

Rising costs squeeze intermediaries out of Russian oil trade with India

Fairfax India to get addl 10% stake in Bengaluru airport operator BIAL

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story