Bank of India soars 1.12%

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 119.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 24589.05. The Sensex is at 81410.01, up 0.56%. Bank of India has risen around 4.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7134.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

