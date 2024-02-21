Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 124.49 points or 1.78% at 7130.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.99%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.33%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.15%),DLF Ltd (up 1.93%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.55%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.45%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.25%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 1.25%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.33 or 0.2% at 73203.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.16% at 22232.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.66 points or 0.48% at 46150.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.52 points or 0.25% at 13650.45.

On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

