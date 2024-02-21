Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 124.49 points or 1.78% at 7130.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.99%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.33%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.15%),DLF Ltd (up 1.93%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.55%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.45%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.25%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 1.25%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.33 or 0.2% at 73203.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.16% at 22232.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.66 points or 0.48% at 46150.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.52 points or 0.25% at 13650.45.

On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Benchmarks trade flat; Nifty above 22,200 level

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 2.86%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.72%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Thermax gains on inking pact with Flowtech Co to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products

Wipro expands collaboration with Intel Foundry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story