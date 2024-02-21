Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax gains on inking pact with Flowtech Co to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products

Thermax gains on inking pact with Flowtech Co to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Thermax rose 1.24% to Rs 3,554.15 after the company has entered into license and technical assistance agreement with Flowtech Co, South Korea (Licensor) to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products.

The company entered into agreement to obtain technology to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products to strengthen its construction chemicals business portfolio.

Lock in period of the agreement is 4 years. The total consideration will be $300,000, 50% will be adjusted against royalty payment and balance as refundable deposit till agreement period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.9% to Rs 238.84 crore on 13.4% increase in revenue from operations 2,324.36 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Capital Goods shares fall

Jindal Poly declines after weak Q3 performance

Poly Fibre World Revolutionizes Sustainable Living in India with NATURE -Friendly Modular POLY FIBRE Cottages and More

Gujarat Poly Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bondada Engg bags Rs 5 cr order from Sundrops Energia

Hindalco, ZEEL, ONGC, Ramkrishna Forgings in spotlight

US Market falls on mixed results from Walmart, Home Depot

Market may inch higher at opening bell

Jhajjar Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 34.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story