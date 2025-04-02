Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 117.35 points or 1.83% at 6517.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.03%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.47%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.44%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.43%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.55%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.13%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.44%).

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.51%), and Sobha Ltd (down 1.46%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 323.7 or 0.69% at 46348.23.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 21.39 points or 0.15% at 14243.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.3 points or 0.29% at 23234.

The BSE Sensex index was up 221.67 points or 0.29% at 76246.18.

On BSE,1377 shares were trading in green, 1693 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

