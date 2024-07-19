Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 208.57 points or 2.38% at 8563.19 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.64%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.47%),DLF Ltd (down 3.14%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.9%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.34%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.54%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.09%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.95%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 823.44 or 1.53% at 52852.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 270.84 points or 1.67% at 15961.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 193.85 points or 0.78% at 24607.

The BSE Sensex index was down 480.98 points or 0.59% at 80862.48.

On BSE,936 shares were trading in green, 2906 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

