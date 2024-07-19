Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 1108.22 points or 3.37% at 31759.5 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.37%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.3%),NMDC Ltd (down 4.07%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.93%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.75%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.01%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.53%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.37%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.29%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 823.44 or 1.53% at 52852.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 270.84 points or 1.67% at 15961.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 193.85 points or 0.78% at 24607.

The BSE Sensex index was down 480.98 points or 0.59% at 80862.48.

On BSE,936 shares were trading in green, 2906 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

