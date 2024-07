Post Stock Split

WPIL, post effectiveness of the Sub-Division of the existing Equity Shares of the Company from one (1) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/~ fully paid-up, into ten (10) Equity Shares of the face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up the Final Dividend of Rs.20 per share stands reduced to Rs.2 per share.

