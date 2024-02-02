Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 124.11 points or 1.85% at 6819.49 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.57%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.63%),Swan Energy Ltd (up 2.35%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.01%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.23%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.79%), DLF Ltd (up 0.51%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.38%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.15%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 725.65 or 1.01% at 72370.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 239.85 points or 1.11% at 21937.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 426.76 points or 0.94% at 46050.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.83 points or 0.74% at 13375.57.

On BSE,2195 shares were trading in green, 871 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News