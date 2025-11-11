Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 72.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 8.67 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 72.65% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.676.8249.2573.462.761.632.701.562.021.17

