Stock Alert: Bajaj Consumer Care, Subros, DOMS Industries, Power Mech Projects

Securities in F&O Ban:
Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 November 2025.
Results Today:
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, The Tata Power Company, Bosch, BSE, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent Power, Rail Vikas Nigam, Bharat Forge, PI Industries, Max Financial Services, Biocon, Container Corporation of India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Thermax, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, EID Parry (India), Bikaji Foods International, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Jupiter Wagons, RITES, Borosil Renewables, Edelweiss Financial Services, LLOYDS Enterprises, Cera Sanitaryware, Welspun Enterprises, MOIL, Reliance Infrastructure, Surya Roshni, E2E Networks, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, PTC India, TARC, Kolte-Patil Developers, Centum Electronics and Atul Auto will announce their quarterly results today.
Stocks to Watch:
Bajaj Consumer Care reported 32.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.29 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 31.85 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.3% year on year to Rs 261.41 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Subros reported 11.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 36.4 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 880 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
DOMS Industries consolidated net profit increased 13.5% to Rs 58.27 crore on a 24.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 567.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit increased 11.7% to Rs 74.92 crore on a 19.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,237.87 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
G R Infraprojects reported marginally decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 193.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 14.9% year on year to Rs 1,602.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
