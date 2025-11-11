GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US Senate passes deal to reopen government

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 16.50 points (or 0.07%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

US-India Trade Deal:

Hints of a potential trade breakthrough with the US emerged from the White House on Monday as President Donald Trump reportedly said that Washington and New Delhi are moving closer to finalising a new trade agreement, adding that the US would eventually bring down tariffs on India. Trump's remarks came during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India, at the Oval Office.

"Were making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they dont love me but they will love us again. Were getting a fair deal. Theyre very good negotiators, so Sergio, you will have to take a look at that. I think were pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody," the President reportedly said during the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump reportedly responded to questions on whether the US would consider lowering tariffs on Indian imports. Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and theyve stopped doing the Russian oil. Its been reduced very substantially. Yeah, were going to be bringing the tariffs down. At some point, were going to be bringing them down, he reportedly stated. Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,114.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,805.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday after Wall Street gains on revived artificial intelligence optimism and growing hopes that the U.S. government shutdown will end soon. The Senate passed legislation on Monday night to end the nations longest government shutdown, after a critical splinter group of Democrats joined with Republicans and backed a spending package that omitted the chief concession their party had spent weeks demanding. The 60-to-40 vote, on Day 41 of the shutdown, signaled a break in the gridlock that has shuttered the government for weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, millions of Americans at risk of losing food assistance and millions more facing air-travel disruptions.

Shares of Japanese financial conglomerate Orix edged higher on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Qatars sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, to launch a $2.5 billion private equity fund. The fund will invest in Japanese companies, primarily targeting business succession, privatization of listed companies, and carve-outs, valued at least 30 billion yen (about $200 million), Orix said in a press release. Orix and QIA will contribute 60% and 40%, respectively. On Wall Street, the US benchmarks rose Monday after the White House expressed support for the bipartisan deal to end the shutdown a key development that makes it likely the government reopens within days. Separately, President Donald Trump also floated the idea of paying $2,000 tariff dividend to US citizens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 381.53 points, or 0.81%, to end at 47,368.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.54% to settle at 6,832.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.27% to finish at 23,527.17. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday, breaking a three-session losing streak. Investor sentiment improved amid signs of a possible resolution to the prolonged U.S. government shutdown, now extending beyond 40 days. Adding to the optimism, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers after six straight sessions of outflows, while Goldman Sachs upgrade of India to "Overweight" from "Neutral" boosted market confidence further. The Nifty 50 closed above the 25,550 mark, supported by gains in IT, pharma, and metal stocks. The index opened flat amid mixed global cues but gained strength through early trade, testing an intraday high of 25,653.45 before mid-session profit booking trimmed part of the advance.