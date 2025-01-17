Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Recent movements in high-frequency indicators point towards a recovery in H2FY25 says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
RBI stated in its latest monthly update that . In India, there is a conducive quickening of high frequency indicators of economic activity in the second half of 2024-25, bearing out the implicit pick up in real GDP growth for this period in the annual first advance estimates of the NSO. Headline inflation eased for the second successive month in December, although the stickiness in food inflation warrants careful monitoring of second order effects. Recent movements in high-frequency indicators point towards a recovery in H2:2024-25 from the slowdown in H1. Supply chain pressures remained below historical average levels, inspite of a marginal uptick in December. Based on the economic activity index (EAI), seasonally adjusted GDP growth nowcast for Q3:2024-25 is placed at 6.2 per cent.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

