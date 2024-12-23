Redtape gains after board to mull interim dividend, bonus issue

Redtape rose 1.89% to Rs 871.05 after the company's board scheduled a meeting on 26 December 2024 to consider a proposal of interim dividend and bonus issue.

The companys board will consider the announcement of interim dividend on the equity & preference shares of the company for the FY 2024-25.

The record date has been fixed as Friday, 3 January, 2025 for the said interim dividend.

On the same day, the board of Redtape will also consider the issuance of bonus equity shares to the equity shareholders.

Further, the company's board will also consider increasing authorized share capital to accommodate issue of bonus share.

Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of Footwear, Garments & apparels and allied products and is also a manufacturer of footwear.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 9.63% to Rs 25.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.74 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 28.05% YoY to Rs 415.80 crore in Q2 FY25.

