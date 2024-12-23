Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 272.4 points or 0.92% at 29896.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.13%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.83%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.51%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.36%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.95%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.62%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.51%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 325.62 or 0.59% at 54823.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.35 points or 0.04% at 15869.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.25 points or 0.67% at 23745.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 538.2 points or 0.69% at 78579.79.

On BSE,1623 shares were trading in green, 1708 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

