Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 154.64 points or 1.87% at 8412.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.86%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.24%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.7%),DLF Ltd (up 2.32%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.24%), Anant Raj Ltd (up 1.15%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.87%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.79%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.03%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 325.62 or 0.59% at 54823.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.35 points or 0.04% at 15869.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.25 points or 0.67% at 23745.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 538.2 points or 0.69% at 78579.79.

On BSE,1623 shares were trading in green, 1708 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

