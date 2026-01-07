Refex Industries bags Rs 43.71-cr ash transportation order

Refex Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 43.71 crore from a large business conglomerate for the transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of four months.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 37.44 crore despite a 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.85 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Shares of Refex Industries fell 1.55% to Rs 253.45 on the BSE.