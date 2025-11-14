Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2701.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 87.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2701.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2286.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.87.0088.00-62.072.27-57.00-3.00-85.00-31.00-2701.00-2286.00

