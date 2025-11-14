Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 471.86 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 32.67% to Rs 35.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 471.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 446.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.471.86446.8712.7810.9556.1543.2046.2834.2035.1726.51

