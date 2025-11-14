Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 264.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.03% to Rs 527.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 264.27% to Rs 465.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 527.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 593.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.527.58593.0113.1023.68176.70202.13154.91181.21465.75127.86

