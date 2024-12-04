Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd and STEL Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd and STEL Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 99.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 72463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30623 shares in the past one month.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd lost 8.31% to Rs 234. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 134.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1828 shares in the past one month.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd corrected 5.73% to Rs 704.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9176 shares in the past one month.

STEL Holdings Ltd slipped 5.55% to Rs 470.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1268 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News