Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 239.74 points or 0.45% at 53473.41 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.29%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.34%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.14%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.12%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.05%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.85%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.76%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.42%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.93%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.87%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.77%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.98 or 0.64% at 56595.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 106.88 points or 0.66% at 16271.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.9 points or 0.22% at 24510.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 252.64 points or 0.31% at 81098.39.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

