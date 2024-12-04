Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 25.65 points or 0.87% at 2916.82 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.37%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.01%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.57%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 1.33%),HFCL Ltd (down 0.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.38%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.37%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.9%), ITI Ltd (up 1.05%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.98 or 0.64% at 56595.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 106.88 points or 0.66% at 16271.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.9 points or 0.22% at 24510.05.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 252.64 points or 0.31% at 81098.39.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News