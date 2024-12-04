Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Utilties shares fall

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 20.2 points or 0.35% at 5825.3 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.75%), EMS Ltd (down 3.28%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.09%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.9%),Nava Ltd (down 1.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.55%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.99%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 0.75%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.7%), and Bajel Projects Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.64%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.04%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.01%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.98 or 0.64% at 56595.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 106.88 points or 0.66% at 16271.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.9 points or 0.22% at 24510.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 252.64 points or 0.31% at 81098.39.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

