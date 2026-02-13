Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.48% to Rs 34.12 croreNet profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars declined 53.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales34.1242.91 -20 OPM %4.785.62 -PBDT1.292.23 -42 PBT0.461.33 -65 NP0.390.83 -53
