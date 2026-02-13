Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 20.48% to Rs 34.12 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars declined 53.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales34.1242.91 -20 OPM %4.785.62 -PBDT1.292.23 -42 PBT0.461.33 -65 NP0.390.83 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 29.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Standard Batteries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Honasa Consumer, Indian Hotels Company, IRCTC, HCC, Coal India

ACS Technologies secures order worth Rs 1 crore from RVNL

Dynamic Cables forays into building wires segment

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story