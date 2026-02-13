Associate Sponsors

ACS Technologies secures order worth Rs 1 crore from RVNL

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
ACS Technologies has secured an order worth Rs 1.21 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for GIS survey services.

The contract is to be executed as per the terms outlined in the purchase order. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any interest from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies. This transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

ACS Technologies is primarily engaged in the business of system integration, security and surveillance, IoT solutions, and software products and services in the area of information technology.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46% to Rs 2.19 crore on a 45.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of ACS Technologies rose 0.32% to close at Rs 40.97 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

