Stock Alert: Honasa Consumer, Indian Hotels Company, IRCTC, HCC, Coal India

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 February 2026.

Result Today:

Ipca Laboratories, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, Alkem Laboratories, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Ola Electric Mobility, Azad Engineering, Siemens Energy India, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Airports, Inox Wind, KFin Technologies, Info Edge (India), Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tenneco Clean Air India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Western Carriers (India) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Key events to watch:

Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, and Tuhin Kanta Pandey are scheduled to speak at the Global Business Summit in New Delhi.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers to release January auto sales data. Stocks to Watch: Honasa Consumer reported a 93.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.2 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation increased 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 602 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 518 crore in Q3 FY25. Indian Hotels Company reported a 55.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 903 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 582 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 12.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,842 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,533 crore in Q3 FY25.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation reported a 15.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 394 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 341 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,449 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,225 crore in Q3 FY25. HCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.1 crore in Q3 FY26 versus a loss of Rs 38.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 925 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,007 crore in Q3 FY25. Coal India reported a 15.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,157 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 8,506 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 34,924 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 36,859 crore in Q3 FY25.

Inox India reported a 4.0% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.7 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 58.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 28.4% year-on-year to Rs 429 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 334 crore in Q3 FY25. Mishra Dhatu Nigam reported an 8.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.6 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 25.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 16.0% year-on-year to Rs 276 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 238 crore in Q3 FY25. Hindalco Industries reported a 56.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,049 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,741 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 0.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 66,521 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 66,058 crore in Q2 FY26.