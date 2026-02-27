Flexituff Ventures International Ltd, R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd and Fino Payments Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2026.

Renaissance Global Ltd crashed 17.70% to Rs 119.75 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 8.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2692 shares in the past one month. R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 70.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.55 lakh shares in the past one month. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd fell 9.62% to Rs 46.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3503 shares in the past one month.