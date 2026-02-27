Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Redington Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2026.

Redington Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2026.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd clocked volume of 7625.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 104.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.81% to Rs.118.85. Volumes stood at 402.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 677.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.13% to Rs.284.00. Volumes stood at 13.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 53.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.90% to Rs.549.50. Volumes stood at 3.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 39.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.59% to Rs.922.15. Volumes stood at 12.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 973.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.69% to Rs.425.55. Volumes stood at 738.93 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

