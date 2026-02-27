Huhtamaki India said that its board has approved the appointment of Anil Kaul as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 27 February 2026.

Anil Kaul, Finance Controller at Huhtamaki India since June 2022, holds an MBA in Finance and brings 25 years of experience across finance functions. Previously, he spent 15 years at Owens Corning India, serving as plant controller, tax leader, and accounting leader, with expertise in financial management, strategic leadership, and risk & compliance oversight.

Huhtamaki India is India's leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable, flexible, and innovative solutions in packaging and labeling products.

The companys net profit jumped 159.2% to Rs 30.30 crore in Q4 CY26 from Rs 11.69 crore in Q4 CY25, while net sales slightly fell 0.3% to Rs 599.13 crore.