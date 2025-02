Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 435.93 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 8.81% to Rs 113.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 435.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 387.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.435.93387.3089.6189.91152.51138.85144.01134.08113.17104.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News