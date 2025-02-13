S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.12% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 54.12% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.310.8576.3443.530.100.230.100.230.080.13

