S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.12% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of S P Capital Financing declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 54.12% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.310.85 54 OPM %76.3443.53 -PBDT0.100.23 -57 PBT0.100.23 -57 NP0.080.13 -38
