Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revati Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Revati Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Revati Organics reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.21 -100 0.080.56 -86 OPM %00 --650.00-10.71 - PBDT-0.280 0 -0.420.02 PL PBT-0.280 0 -0.420.02 PL NP-0.280 0 -0.420.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tirupati Starch &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 86.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

FMCG shares fall

Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Basic materials stocks slide

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Foundry Fuel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story