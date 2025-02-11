Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Feb 11 2025
Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.18 -28 OPM %69.2372.22 -PBDT0.82-0.03 LP PBT0.82-0.03 LP NP0.73-0.02 LP

Feb 11 2025

