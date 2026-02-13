Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.86% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 167.86% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.001.1236.33-8.040.150.040.100.010.090.01

