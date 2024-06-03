Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 66.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 66.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Jun 03 2024
Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 52.09 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 66.53% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.95% to Rs 5.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.14% to Rs 173.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.0951.14 2 173.87200.17 -13 OPM %12.6519.01 -16.9919.12 - PBDT6.258.13 -23 26.8131.05 -14 PBT1.783.41 -48 7.5411.07 -32 NP0.832.48 -67 5.148.42 -39

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

