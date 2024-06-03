Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 66.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 52.09 croreNet profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 66.53% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.95% to Rs 5.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.14% to Rs 173.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
