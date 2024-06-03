Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nazara Technologies Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd and REC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2024.

Adani Power Ltd surged 15.08% to Rs 870.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd soared 13.99% to Rs 800.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 73.46. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 206.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurt 11.04% to Rs 547.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd advanced 10.79% to Rs 595.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

