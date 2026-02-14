Associate Sponsors

Amarnath Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 OPM %50.0070.00 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.040.04 0

