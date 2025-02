Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 18.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 36.96 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 18.26% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.9631.428.747.892.682.132.001.481.361.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News