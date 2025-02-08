Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 7950.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.94% to Rs 120.27 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries rose 7950.00% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.94% to Rs 120.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.120.27143.088.052.947.575.432.470.031.610.02

