Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 7950.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 15.94% to Rs 120.27 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries rose 7950.00% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.94% to Rs 120.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales120.27143.08 -16 OPM %8.052.94 -PBDT7.575.43 39 PBT2.470.03 8133 NP1.610.02 7950

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

