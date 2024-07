Rites announced that Public Works Roads Department (PWRD), Government of Assam has given the Letter of Acceptance for Consultancy Services for Third Party Monitoring & Quality Control for 47 Roads (Length 996.70 km) across Assam under Asom Mala 2.0 for the year 2023-24. The value of the contract is Rs 50.18 crore.

