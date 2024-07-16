Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit declines 50.94% in the June 2024 quarter

R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit declines 50.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants declined 50.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.395.43 18 OPM %4.2316.02 -PBDT0.400.69 -42 PBT0.360.65 -45 NP0.260.53 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty flat but positive; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Jio Fin in focus today

Trump enters Republican convention with bandage covering his right ear

Trump's economic plans include proposed tariffs, tax cuts, no taxes on tips

Asian shares fall as investors ponder US-China equation post Trump win

LIVE news: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story