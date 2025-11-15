Rose Merc. consolidated net profit rises 2600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1395.69% to Rs 17.35 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. rose 2600.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1395.69% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.351.1620.695.173.640.063.580.051.080.04

