Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 19.43% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 172.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 168.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.172.30168.5816.1213.4731.2625.6123.0817.4320.7817.40

