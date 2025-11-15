Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 256.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.74% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 256.14% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.145.7750.2860.662.431.721.530.822.030.57

